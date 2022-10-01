Aleph.im Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Aleph.im has a market cap of $58.60 million and $333,490.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im’s launch date was June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

