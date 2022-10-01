Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 134,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,858,688 shares.The stock last traded at $11.12 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

