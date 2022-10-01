Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Tops $516.03 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00088887 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00066084 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031465 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018385 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007860 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000275 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,153,117 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
