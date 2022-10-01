Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.44

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.44 and traded as low as $40.78. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 4,523 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANCTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

