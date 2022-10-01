Alium Finance (ALM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,872.00

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Alium Finance has a market cap of $22,207.31 and approximately $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alium Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Alium Finance

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alium Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alium Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

