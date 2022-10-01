Alium Finance (ALM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,872.00

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Alium Finance has a market cap of $22,207.31 and approximately $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alium Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Alium Finance
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Alium Finance
