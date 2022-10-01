All.me (ME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $193.00

All.me (ME) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One All.me coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All.me has a total market cap of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

All.me launched on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo. All.me’s official website is all.me/?form=sign_up.

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All.me should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All.me using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

