Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.17

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.17 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18.21 ($0.22). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 158,527 shares.

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of £122.38 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.13.

About Allergy Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.