Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading Up 1.8%

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 15,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OROCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

