Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.94 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $367,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

