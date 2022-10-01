Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,909.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

GOOG stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

