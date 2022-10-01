Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.90

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 8242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,780 shares of the software’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,075 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

