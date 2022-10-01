Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.