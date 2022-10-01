Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

