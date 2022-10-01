Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.98. Approximately 14,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 15,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$20.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

