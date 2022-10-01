Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. 12,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.53.
About Alvopetro Energy
