AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,810 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 275,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

