AM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

BA stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. 8,382,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,283. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

