AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,674,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,081,120. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

