AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.39. 1,490,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

