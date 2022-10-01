AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 0.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.