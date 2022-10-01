AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $408.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

