American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 43,170 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 5.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

