American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

