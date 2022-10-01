American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,436,355 shares during the period. Drive Shack accounts for 1.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 9.91% of Drive Shack worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 821,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 359,463 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Drive Shack by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 118,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $57.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

