American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 132,580 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 2.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MGM Resorts International worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

