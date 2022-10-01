American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 4.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $26,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

