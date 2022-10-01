American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 3.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 186,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

