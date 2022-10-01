American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

