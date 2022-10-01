American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,893,000 after buying an additional 552,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,930,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,794. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.