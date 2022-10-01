American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PLD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.60. 18,072,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.