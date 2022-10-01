American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 42,027 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,027 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Caesars Entertainment

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

