American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,823,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

