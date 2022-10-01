American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHOTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

