American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as low as C$2.72. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 73,304 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HOT.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

