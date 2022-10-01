American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

AMT stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $211.38 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.93.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

