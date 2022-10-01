Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Reaches $48.11 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00006034 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $48.11 million and $796,582.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 41,224,196 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

