Analysts’ New Coverage for October 1st (AAMC, AAU, ABEV, ACY, ADMP, AGLE, ATRS, BYFC, DFFN, EPAY)

Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, October 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

