Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price at $8,104.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,104.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of -133.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

