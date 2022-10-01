Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $149.88

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $87.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

