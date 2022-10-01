Analysts Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT at $22.20

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uniper from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Trading Up 0.8 %

UNPRF opened at $4.02 on Friday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.