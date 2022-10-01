Analyzing Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gogo and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gogo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Gogo presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 68.32%. Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 395.37%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Gogo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.1% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gogo and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 74.01% -26.15% 13.67% Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogo and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $335.72 million 4.65 $152.74 million $2.03 5.97 Spire Global $43.38 million 3.48 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.04

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gogo has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gogo beats Spire Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It also offers suite of integrated equipment, network, and internet connectivity products and services, as well as includes suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. In addition, the company portfolio comprises of in-flight network, in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, and production operations functions. Further, the company offers satellite-based voice and data services. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.