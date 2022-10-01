ANIVERSE (ANV) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,291.96 or 1.00003980 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082999 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE (CRYPTO:ANV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

