Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $542.19

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 542.19 ($6.55) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($4.97). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.01), with a volume of 8,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 544.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 541.41. The company has a market capitalization of £98.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,804.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Anpario’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

