Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

ATBPF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics ( OTCMKTS:ATBPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

