Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.63. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$31.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.5353846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

