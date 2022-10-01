Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ARMK opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1,079.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 206,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

