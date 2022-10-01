Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 1,100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Activity

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.72. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.