Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 25,287 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

