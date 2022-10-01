Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 5,686 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

