Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fortive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NYSE:FTV opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

